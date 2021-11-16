Golem (GLM) One Day Volume Tops $26.14 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $534.71 million and approximately $26.14 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00212897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

