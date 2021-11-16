Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after buying an additional 362,933 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after buying an additional 181,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6,385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 166,408 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.