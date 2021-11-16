Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.63 ($28.98).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.23 and its 200 day moving average is €22.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

