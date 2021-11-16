Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$106.00.

11/4/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$98.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

10/29/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00.

10/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$110.00.

10/15/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

10/14/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$101.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/27/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.28 on Tuesday, reaching C$99.79. 54,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.99.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

