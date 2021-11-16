Gravity Finance (GFI) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $58,094.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.62 or 1.00188466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.25 or 0.06946127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.