Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 51,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 17,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

