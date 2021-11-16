Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

GBNH has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBNH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 24,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $17.55.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

