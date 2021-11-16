GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat Sells 117,855 Shares

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Steven Freishtat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,245. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSKY. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

