GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce $106.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.45 million and the highest is $108.45 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $61.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $438.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.36 million to $440.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $529.88 million, with estimates ranging from $516.48 million to $545.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

GRWG traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 56,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $67.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 26.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 603.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 149,244 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

