GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GRWG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.22.

GRWG stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

