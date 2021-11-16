Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Down 7.8%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 37,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 778,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.76.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
