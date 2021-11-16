Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Down 7.8%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 37,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 778,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

