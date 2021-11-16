Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guild in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($999.00) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

GHLD stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $963.14 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

