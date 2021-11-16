Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 7,555,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

