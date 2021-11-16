Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.21 ($0.41) on Friday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.