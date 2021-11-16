Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.21 ($0.41) on Friday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.