Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $112.20 Average PT from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. 628,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,368. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

