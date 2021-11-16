HashNet BitEco Market Capitalization Tops $18,154.61 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $18,154.61 and $62.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded 730.8% higher against the dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.
HashNet BitEco Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “
