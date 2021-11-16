Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JST stock opened at €49.50 ($58.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.36. The firm has a market cap of $737.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.43. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €35.95 ($42.29) and a 12-month high of €57.80 ($68.00). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.23.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.