Haven Protocol Price Tops $14.85 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $14.85 or 0.00024564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $220.43 million and $3.84 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,470.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.84 or 0.07027983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.47 or 0.00384443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $604.51 or 0.00999684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.61 or 0.00402864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00270284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005139 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005491 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,839,718 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

