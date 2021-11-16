HC Wainwright Lowers TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target to $3.00

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,577 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

