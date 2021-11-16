Head-To-Head Analysis: ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFY) & Its Peers

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS: PBSFY) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ProSiebenSat.1 Media to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSiebenSat.1 Media 10.51% 19.65% 5.22% ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors 13.05% 18.40% 5.62%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.62 billion $304.99 million 6.87 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 8.06

ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProSiebenSat.1 Media. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSiebenSat.1 Media 2 3 7 0 2.42 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors 239 914 1695 48 2.54

ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.08%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 9.37%. Given ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProSiebenSat.1 Media is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 18.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media competitors beat ProSiebenSat.1 Media on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. The Commerce segment comprises digital commerce platforms in the fields of consumer advice, matchmaking, experience & gift vouchers, and beauty & lifestyle. The company was founded on January 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Unterfoehring, Germany.

