Head-To-Head Analysis: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riskified and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 16.42 -$11.35 million N/A N/A International Money Express $357.21 million 1.77 $33.78 million $1.11 14.77

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Riskified and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 1 8 0 2.89 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $32.13, suggesting a potential upside of 81.70%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Money Express.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Money Express beats Riskified on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

