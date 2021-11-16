Head-To-Head Comparison: Lightbridge (LTBR) & Its Rivals

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lightbridge to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|-$14.42 million
|-5.53
|Lightbridge Competitors
|$1.74 billion
|$102.69 million
|20.15
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lightbridge and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lightbridge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lightbridge Competitors
|162
|661
|959
|21
|2.47
As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Lightbridge’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Lightbridge has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s rivals have a beta of 2.24, meaning that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lightbridge
|N/A
|-81.96%
|-73.05%
|Lightbridge Competitors
|-32.21%
|-14.09%
|-5.83%
Summary
Lightbridge rivals beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
