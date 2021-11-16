Head to Head Comparison: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 8.90 $9.90 million N/A N/A Ooma $168.95 million 3.01 -$2.44 million ($0.11) -196.82

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -14.13% N/A -22.16% Ooma -1.30% -2.50% -1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LegalZoom.com and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $38.13, suggesting a potential upside of 79.24%. Ooma has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Ooma.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Ooma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

