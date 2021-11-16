Head-To-Head Contrast: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) versus Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

86.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Vine Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 11.48% 11.98% 7.30% Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Vine Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.67 -$200.00 million $5.54 32.97 Vine Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vine Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and Vine Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 14 2 2.86 Vine Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $207.68, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Vine Energy has a consensus target price of $17.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Vine Energy.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Vine Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc., an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.