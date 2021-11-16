Head to Head Review: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecoark and Coterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 6.35 -$20.89 million ($0.54) -6.94 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 5.67 $200.53 million $0.89 23.39

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ecoark and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 39.89%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Ecoark on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

