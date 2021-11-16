Head to Head Review: Rafael (RFL) versus Its Rivals

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rafael to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rafael and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -4.46 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.69

Rafael’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -6.28% 14.56% 3.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rafael and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 307 960 1172 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Rafael’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rafael rivals beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

