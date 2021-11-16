Head to Head Survey: Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -11.09% -1.23% -0.84% Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Augusta Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.92 -$135.72 million ($0.39) -19.92 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.