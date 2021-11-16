Head to Head Survey: Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) vs. Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reinsurance Group of America and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 2 1 3 0 2.17 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus target price of $126.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Midwest has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.59%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 3.61% 1.49% 0.22% Midwest N/A -20.88% -1.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $14.60 billion 0.52 $415.00 million $8.67 12.94 Midwest $10.58 million 8.60 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other. The U.S. and Latin America segment markets individual and group life and health reinsurance to domestic clients for a variety of products through yearly renewable term agreements, coinsurance, and modified coinsurance. The Canada segment offers individual life reinsurance, and to a lesser extent creditor, group life and health, critical illness and disability reinsurance, through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment serves individual and group life and health products through yearly renewable term and coinsurance agreements, reinsurance of critical illness coverage that provides a benefit in the event of the diagnosis of a pre-defined critical illness and underwritten annuities. The Asia Pacific segment comprises individual and group life and health reinsurance, critical illness coverage, disability, and superannuation thr

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

