Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $418.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.90. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 150,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 112,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

