Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00162206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.89 or 0.00494082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00072736 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.