HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.54 ($94.75).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €65.40 ($76.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.18 ($66.09) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

