Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 6,644 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HELE opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 255,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after acquiring an additional 242,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

