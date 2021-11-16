Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HOT stock opened at GBX 1,364.54 ($17.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market cap of £107.77 million and a PE ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,410.02. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 992.48 ($12.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

