Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the October 14th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HENKY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.