Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLF. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. 991,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,293. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

