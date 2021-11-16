Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter.

HESM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,192. The company has a market capitalization of $622.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

