High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 83.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

