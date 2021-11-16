HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.08. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 124,762 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 61.48%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

