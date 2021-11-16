Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 120.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

NYSE BA opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.35 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

