Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $2,166,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIPT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 10.74%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

