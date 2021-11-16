Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $641.95 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.01 and a fifty-two week high of $653.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total value of $313,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

