Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,755 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -982.60 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

