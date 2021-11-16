HoDooi Price Reaches $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00069438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00094609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.92 or 1.00036871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.10 or 0.07057017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

