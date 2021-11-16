Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

HMCBF opened at $35.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

