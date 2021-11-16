Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HCG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.29.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$44.72 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.7500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

