HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.