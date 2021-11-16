HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $52.20 on Monday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 288.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

