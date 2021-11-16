Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $11.46 million and $589,672.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hord has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

