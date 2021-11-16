Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of Howard Bancorp worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,676,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

