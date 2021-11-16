Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. 107,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Huntsman by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.